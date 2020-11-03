Pete Carroll says Seahawks offensive line deserves some credit for teams 6-1 start to season.

DeeJay Dallas knows the significance of jersey No. 31

Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offensive line deserves some credit for teams 6-1 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The usual work of people got the much-needed praise after the 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Per usual, quarterback Russell Wilson put on another MVP performance - completing 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards. zero interceptions and added four touchdowns.

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was another key to the offense against the 49ers with 12 catches for 161 yards on 15 targets for two touchdowns.

Those are all pretty standard things for the Seahawks this year for the offense, anyway.

But for head coach Pete Carroll, something else stood out to him on the offense that haven’t really been getting much attention all year.

The Seahawks offensive line. Carroll had this to say after the game:

"I didn't say anything, but I should mention this: I thought that the offensive line against those guys did a great job today,” Carroll said on Sunday’s presser.

“Pass protection wise, giving Russ a chance to do the stuff that he needed to do. The run game, it wasn't asked to do a lot today, but in the pass protection game, and they knew they had to pass pro, I thought it was a really, really good job executing by those big guys, and really fired up about that.”

For the game, the Seahawks offensive line helped with over 101 yards rushing and protected Wilson enough to earn 261 yards in the air.

Even helping rookie running back DeeJay Dallas with his first rushing touchdown in his career. With Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde out for the game, a good O-line does help the rookie and his confidence on the run game.

The Seahawks are 6-1 on the season due in large part to the offense being purely dominate on all fronts. The offensive line, with their normal struggles of the past, have been more than effective this year than the past.

If you haven’t noticed either, Wilson is far less running for his life this season than ever. Which is fantastic to see.

The Seahawks center, right guard, and right tackle are all new for the team this year. Left tackle Duane Browne being the center piece of it all, as he is playing the best football of his career.

This is what the Seahawks sought when they signed Shell, chose Pocic over Finney and drafted Lewis to replace Fluker.

Ethan Pocic, Damien Lewis, and Brandon Shell are the additions the Seahawks have been looking for. All who are quick and athletic to move around with Wilson when need be.

Of course, the line hasnt been perfect this season. No line ever is anyway.

Wilson has been sacked 19 times in seven games so far. That is the 10th-most in the league.

Might not be perfect, but the team is winning and scoring a lot of points.

What Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer have done with this offensive and letting ‘Russ cook’ is working in their favor.

Thanks in large part to the offensive moves made in the offseason.

They may not get the credit each week, but they do deserve some shine for how they have been playing all season so far.