Pete Carroll says Seahawks “hoping, planning” for Tyler Lockett to play against Eagles

After spending two extra nights in the Bay Area following the Seahawks’ 27-24 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is on the mend from a severe leg contusion.

While it will take until later in the week to know for certain, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is optimistic Lockett will play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s doing better,” Carroll said. “We’ll know later in the week his status. We’re hoping, planning on him being able to play but he’s got to show it to us so we’ll see.”

Lockett did not appear in overtime for Seattle as his injury kept him out for the extra period. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation due to concerns of compartment syndrome. He stayed an extra night for precautionary reasons before returning to Seattle.

Carroll said that Lockett is improving and the outlook is positive.

“He’s really on the road to recovery now. He’s past that,” Carroll said. “That was just the initial concern and we’re very fortunate to where he was at a great place and they took great care of him and all of that and everything worked out fine. Now he’s just on the road back and we’re optimistic about it but he’s still going to have to do it. The extra days absolutely are helping us here so we’ll take full advantage of that.”

Lockett was held to just three catches for 26 yards by the 49ers, which are his lowest totals of the season in either category this year. However, Lockett is still compiling one of the best seasons from a Seahawks receiver in franchise history. He could set records for receptions and yards by the end of the year with 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games.