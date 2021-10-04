Pete Carroll says Seahawks cornerback situation is a ‘work in progress’

The Seattle Seahawks made a change at cornerback Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, with coach Pete Carroll opting to start former Husky Sidney Jones in place of Tre Flowers.

“I just thought it was time,” Carroll said after the win . . . “You’ve got to know that he knows what’s going on across the board, and I mean look what happened. We made a big error today. So, we try to avoid that by buying time. We grabbed him so that he would play. We wanted to see what he could do and took a shot at it. I liked the thought of using him back on the other side where he played well last year. ”

But the adjustments at the cornerback spot might not be over just yet. Players like Bless Austin and Tre Brown could very well eventually get a look as well.

“There’ll be a lot more that you guys will write about this stuff over time,” Carroll continued. “It’s a work in progress and it takes time to get this stuff right, and hopefully it’s not too late.”

Related