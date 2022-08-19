Pete Carroll says he’s not worried about Seahawks’ preseason struggles

NFL preseason football doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Aside from serving as an oppotunity for players on the roster bubble to prove themselves they really don’t tell us much about the teams involved.

That’s good news because the Seattle Seahawks have looked mostly awful during the preseason so far.

Head coach Pete Carroll was asked after last night’s sloppy loss to the Chicago Bears if he’s worried. Here’s how he responded.

Question: “Are you worried?” Pete’s short answer: No Pete’s longer answer: No, the bigger concern is making sure the guys who ain’t been playing are ready when the season starts. Because they’re gonna need ‘em. pic.twitter.com/ZvksEropUw — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 19, 2022

Related

Pete Carroll says Drew Lock is still 'really sick' with COVID-19

List

Seahawks vs. Bears: Studs and duds from preseason Week 2

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire