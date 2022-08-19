Pete Carroll says he’s not worried about Seahawks’ preseason struggles

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
NFL preseason football doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Aside from serving as an oppotunity for players on the roster bubble to prove themselves they really don’t tell us much about the teams involved.

That’s good news because the Seattle Seahawks have looked mostly awful during the preseason so far.

Head coach Pete Carroll was asked after last night’s sloppy loss to the Chicago Bears if he’s worried. Here’s how he responded.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

