Pete Carroll says Jimmy Graham “had a hard game” against Packers

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham was limited to just eight yards on three catches in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Graham was targeted eight times but managed just the three receptions as Seattle’s offense was held without a touchdown.

While the offensive line created many issues for the offense as well, Graham’s lackluster showing was of note as well. Six of Graham’s eight targets came in third down situations and none of them resulted in a catch that kept a drive alive for the Seahawks.

“I thought Jimmy had a hard game,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “There was a couple of throws that he had chances, but they got broken up. They legitimately got broken up. But he had a couple of chances on big balls. We went to him in critical situations and they did a nice job of covering him and there is a couple of things we could have done better.”

Graham dropped a pass on the sideline that would have converted a third-and-3 into the Packers’ half of the field early in the fourth quarter. He also didn’t get the benefit of a pass interference call in the end zone despite being mauled by two Packers defenders with the ball still in the air and just out of reach.

“I think he was unfortunate in the back of the end zone, should have been our ball, first down on the 1-yard line,” Carroll said. “He didn’t get that chance to make that play but it wasn’t his best game. He will do better and I know he is really disappointed in the ball that got away from him on the sidelines.”

Graham’s eight yards receiving were his lowest in a game with Seattle since joining the team via trade in 2015.