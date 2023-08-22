Pete Carroll says Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss 3-4 weeks

Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss 3-4 weeks with his fractured wrist, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. That puts Week 1 in jeopardy considering the season opener against the Rams is 19 days away, but Carroll said the team is going to be "optimistic."

"He's going to get surgery by the hand specialist," Carroll said, via video from Brady Henderson of ESPN. "Kind of a slight fracture that we just want to make sure that we do the right thing to ensure he gets back as soon as possible and as safe as possible. So, we're going to be optimistic about it. Three or four weeks, and we'll see what happens."

Smith-Njigba flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday to undergo surgery, but he has not gone under the knife yet.

He was injured in Saturday's game against the Cowboys when he was tackled near the goal line. The 20th overall pick made six receptions for 83 yards in two preseason games, including a 48-yard catch against Dallas.