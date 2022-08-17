Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is still the No. 1 guy at quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Geno Smith
    Geno Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dan Orlovsky
    Dan Orlovsky
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The stars seem to be aligning for Geno Smith to start for the Seahawks come Week 1 against the Broncos. Smith as been at the top of the team’s depth chart at quarterback throughout the offseason and as the real games approach he’s in position to stay there.

Yesterday at practice was the first time that backup Drew Lock got to lead the first-team offense through drills. Lock didn’t have any luck in red zone drills. Meanwhile, Smith had what was arguably his best practice so far. Observers were thrilled by the work that Smith put in with the second-team offense.

 

After it was over, Carroll told reporters that Smith is still the No. 1 guy at quarterback.

Not long after that press conference, the Seahawks announced that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears – which he was supposed to start.

When you take into account Smith’s experience and the momentum he has going leading this offense it’s difficult to see Lock overtaking him in time for the regular season. While it’s still likely that we will see No. 2 taking over under center at some point this year, for now fans should assume Smith’s status as QB1 is safe.

Related

Preseason games 'enormous opportunities' for Seahawks rookie tackles

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories