Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is still the No. 1 guy at quarterback

The stars seem to be aligning for Geno Smith to start for the Seahawks come Week 1 against the Broncos. Smith as been at the top of the team’s depth chart at quarterback throughout the offseason and as the real games approach he’s in position to stay there.

Yesterday at practice was the first time that backup Drew Lock got to lead the first-team offense through drills. Lock didn’t have any luck in red zone drills. Meanwhile, Smith had what was arguably his best practice so far. Observers were thrilled by the work that Smith put in with the second-team offense.

Geno Smith has thrown the absolute stripe out the ball today at @Seahawks practice — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 16, 2022

Geno Smith with TDs on all three of his passes with number two offense in red zone drill. To Johnson, Dallas and Hart. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2022

Geno Smith ended his 11-on-11 session with a 60-yard (ish) TD heave to Penny Hart down the sideline with Coby Bryant in coverage. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 16, 2022

After it was over, Carroll told reporters that Smith is still the No. 1 guy at quarterback.

Pete Carroll: “Geno (Smith’s) still the number-one guy. He’s holding onto this spot. But says Drew Lock deserves this chance to be the Seahawks’ starting QB this week. This has been the plan all along, Smith starting at PIT, Lock starting vs CHI Thursday. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2022

Not long after that press conference, the Seahawks announced that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears – which he was supposed to start.

When you take into account Smith’s experience and the momentum he has going leading this offense it’s difficult to see Lock overtaking him in time for the regular season. While it’s still likely that we will see No. 2 taking over under center at some point this year, for now fans should assume Smith’s status as QB1 is safe.

