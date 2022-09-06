Pete Carroll says his expectations for the 2022 Seahawks are ‘very high’

Competing at this level for a long period of time requires a certain mental makeup. For all their differences, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson had that one essential element in common: an unfailing irrational confidence occasionally spilling over into toxic positivity.

Case in point: pretty much everyone who isn’t a die-hard Seattle fan is predicting a rough 2022 season for this team. (And even some of them are keeping their expectations for this year realistic). As you might expect, Caroll isn’t one of them. Speaking with reporters after yesterday’s practice, Caroll insisted he’s very excited about these Seahawks and his expectations are very high.

Carroll: "I'm really excited about this team. The leadership, speed, style. Now we've got to show it. My expectations are very high." #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 5, 2022

That confidence is an essential character trait for any championship competitor. Then again, it also doesn’t win football games.

To some extent the rather-large men in the trenches still determine the outcome, but as Carroll would say the ball is everything and it’s tough to compete in a sport when the guy you’re giving the ball is on the bottom end of the talent pool.

Until either Geno Smith or Drew Lock prove literally all of the experts wrong and play like a true starting QB, this team’s ceiling will remain low.

