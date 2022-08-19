Pete Carroll says Drew Lock is still ‘really sick’ with COVID-19

The Seahawks’ quarterback room didn’t inspire a lot of enthusiasm in last night’s preseason loss to the Bears. Geno Smith got the start for the second straight game and did very little to affirm his case to replace Russell Wilson as QB1. Meanwhile, third-stringer Jacob Eason ended the game having averaged four yards per pass attempt and posting a 59.3 rating.

The missing piece to the puzzle is Drew Lock, who came over from Denver as part of the Wilson trade. He was supposed to start against Chicago. However, Lock became sick near the end of Tuesday’s practice and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the lineup.

Asked about Lock’s status after last night’s loss, coach Pete Carroll said as of Thursday he’s still really sick, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

“Carroll said Lock was still “really sick” as of Thursday morning and that no decision has been made on a starter for Seattle’s preseason finale at Dallas next Friday. ‘It’s disappointing he didn’t get a chance to play tonight,” Carroll said. “We had a different plan for this night and we weren’t able to execute it. Couldn’t do anything about it. That’s why I’m still curious to see how he plays with us. Yeah, I am. He’s done enough good things.”

The Seahawks and Lock have seven more days to recover before their final peseason game of the year against the Cowboys.

Related

Seahawks LG Damien Lewis suffers major leg injury, gets carted off the field

List

Seahawks: 4 takeaways from a sloppy preseason loss to the Bears

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire