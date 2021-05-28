Pete Carroll says door is still open for K.J. Wright return originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the longest tenured players in Seattle Seahawks franchise history remains on the NFL's Big Board. The doors to free agency flew open, the NFL Draft came and went, and K.J. Wright remains determined to find a potential suitor for the next stage of his career.

Could the 10-year veteran return to Seattle?

When asked about the possibility on Thursday following the Seahawks Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Pete Carroll said the door isn’t closed to a Wright return just yet. But Carroll did acknowledge that the team is moving forward with the players they have as of now.

“The door is still open for players,” Carroll said. “We’re still working it, figuring out the roster and how it’s going to go. Until we get on the field and can see how things are starting to come together, there won’t be major changes in what’s going on because we’re pretty committed at this point. That doesn’t mean that we’re not tuned in to all of the options and opportunities that are out there because we are...

K.J. is OK at the point, he’s doing fine and if we get a chance to call on him, we’ll go after it and see if we can put something together.

- Pete Carroll

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Carroll said he sat down with Wright to hear where he was coming from and to discuss his future, but ultimately that conversation didn’t lead to a signing. John Schneider added that he was surprised Wright hadn’t already signed somewhere else, especially since he was coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

“I think a lot of teams are going to see what they do in the draft and then kind of come around to some of these veterans that are still available in free agency,” he said. “We have the utmost amount of respect for him. He’s done a ton for this organization. He’s a great person, great leader.”

In 2020, the fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2011 notched 82 tackles (56 solo), two sacks, one interception, and tied Jamal Adams with a team-high 11 tackles for loss in 2020.

While the door isn’t closed on Wright’s return, Seattle is moving forward with its offseason program without him.

The team began OTAs this week with roughly 40 players, mostly rookies, taking part in the voluntary on-field workouts. The Seahawks were one of 21 teams who announced last month that they would not take part in voluntary on-field drills. Most veterans are still holding out on rejoining the team and are expected to take the field for mandatory minicamp.

“We have guys that are working out all over the country,” Carroll said. “The guys that are working out locally, that are doing their stuff- these are the guys that are getting the work on the field right now. We meet four days a week virtually with our team and we’re making tremendous progress, and things are moving along.”