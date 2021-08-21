Pete Carroll says Dee Eskridge ‘responded really well’ in return to practice

Seattle Seahawks fans will have to wait just a little while longer to see their team’s first draft pick of 2021 in action. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is not expected to play in tonight’s preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos, but he is making progress from the toe injury he suffered earlier this offseason that landed him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.

Coach Pete Carroll says Eskridge responded well to his return to practice earlier this week and is hopeful about him playing next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, per the team website.

“We’re all excited that he made it through—the thing I always tell you is, what happens the next day, can he come back? And he responded really well. Next week will be a really big week for him, whether he plays (in the third preseason game) or not I don’t know, but he’ll be practicing most of the entire week, so we’ll know where we stand there. I’m not setting any markers on next week’s game or anything, but it would be good if he could play, it’d be great to get him on the field if it’s possible.”

Eskridge (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) offers plus speed, clocking a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. During his time at Western Michigan, he scored 15 touchdowns as a receiver and also impressed as a kick returner in his senior season.

Ideally, Eskridge will grow into the WR3 role behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, reinforcing one of Seattle’s greatest strengths.

