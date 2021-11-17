Pete Carroll says Chris Carson won’t practice today for Seahawks

The Seahawks desperately need to get their run game going, as coach Pete Carroll admitted following his team’s shutout loss to the Packers. Seattle only called 11 designed runs in that game. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson threw 40 passes in what may have been the worst outing of his NFL career.

Striking a better balance should be a priority no matter who’s in the backfield. That said, the Seahawks have been missing their best rusher for over a month now, complicating matters. Those anxiously waiting for Chris Carson to make his return will probably have to wait a while longer. Coach Carroll just told repoters that Carson will not practice today.

Carson was designated for return to practice last week, for what it's worth.

Carson was designated for return to practice last week, for what it’s worth. The neck injury he’s dealing with seems to be a delicate long-term issue that the Seahawks will have to manage carefully.

With Carson on the sidelines and Rashaad Penny stuck in neutral as usual, Alex Collins has become Seattle’s de-facto starting RB. Unfortunately, he’s also been banged up. Collins had a brilliant game against the Steelers, rushing for over 100 yards with a solid average. However, he was also injured in that game and has been playing hurt ever since.

