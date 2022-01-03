Pete Carroll says Bobby Wagner won’t require surgery on his knee

The Seahawks scored a win over the Lions on Sunday, but they’re still finishing in last place and all they did was hurt the Jets’ draft position in the first round. Seattle also suffered a few injuries, including one for the most critical defensive player on the team.

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner went down on the first defensive snap of the game against Detroit. He was later spotted heading to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. We didn’t get an update on his status but he never came back on the field. Today, coach Pete Carroll told ESPN that Wagner won’t require surgery and there’s no major damage to report. However, he’s not sure if Bobby can play in the season finale against the Cardinals.

Pete Carroll said on @710ESPNSeattle that Bobby Wagner sprained his knee and has some swelling, but "he does not have major damage at all." Surgery not needed, but doesn't know if he'll be able to play Sunday's season finale. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 3, 2022

If Wagner is done for the season, he finishes the 2021 campaign with a career-high 170 combined tackles, second-most in the league behind Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Cody Barton stepped in at Wagner’s spot and performed well, totaling seven tackles and earning one of the highest PFF grades on the team.

Related

Pete Carroll says Seahawks do not need a 'restart', praises Jody Allen

List