Pete Carroll says there are 4 great QB prospects in the 2023 NFL draft

The Seahawks are in a spot they haven’t been before – at least in the last 13 years since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over. Armed with the draft’s No. 5 overall pick, Seattle is positioned to select a highly-ranked quarterback prospect and it’s something they’re considering even though they just re-signed Geno Smith to a three-year deal.

Here’s what Carroll told Steve Wyche at NFL Network about the quarterbacks in this class and why they’re interested. H/T Rob Staton:

“Well here we are. The number five pick and there’s legitimately four great prospects coming out at the quarterback spot. We may never have this opportunity again, so we’ve got to maximise it and so we’re doing our homework. We’re not going to hold back in doing that. And everybody knows, Geno knows and Drew knows, and everybody knows what’s going on, we’re just got to see what happens and take it as it comes.”

We can safely assume that three of those great quarterback prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The fourth is likely either Kentucky’s Will Levis or Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

Stroud, Young and Richardson are all expected to come off the board before Seattle is on the clock – and there’s a good chance Arizona will trade down from No. 3, putting four QB-needy teams ahead of the Seahawks.

Even if they miss out on these quarterbacks, they’ll still be positioned to get the best non-QB in this class, whoever they think that is.

