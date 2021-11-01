Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson will be ‘really close’ to returning after bye week

The Seahawks have the next 13 days off to savor their Halloween win over the Jaguars thanks to the bye week. As good as Geno Smith looked on Sunday, Seattle fans will no doubt spend a lot of that time wondering if Russell Wilson will return from injured reserve in Week 10.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, Wilson will be “really close” to getting back after the bye to play the Packers.

Green Bay heads into Week 9 with a 7-1 record. They visit the Chiefs before returning home to host Seattle.

Wilson is 3-3 in his career against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

