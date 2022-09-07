Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson: 'I do have as much information as you can have'
Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, I do have as much information as you can have.
Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, I do have as much information as you can have.
It looks like Week One will feature a Joe Flacco revenge game. The Jets have resisted ruling Zach Wilson out of their opener against the Ravens as he works his way back from an August knee injury, but he hasn’t returned to the practice field yet and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Flacco [more]
#Rams' Jalen Ramsey on #Bills: 'I ain’t gonna sit here and boost nobody up'
Keyshawn Johnson rips the Bears for a dome that won't be over the field this season.
The Houston Texans released fullback Paul Quessenberry to make room for former Miami Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks.
These five matchups could decide the outcome of Thursday's Rams-Bills game
There's been a shake-up in the 2023 Pac-12 recruiting rankings after Oregon's latest commitment.
The Chicago White Sox are looking to slow down the Seattle Mariners.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Former Tigers coach addresses exit with his typical humor, especially after learning he would receive the $17 million remaining on his contract.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The first weekend of the college football season is complete and there's already changes to the postseason picture in our latest bowl projections.
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 1 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.
Here are three bets for Week 1.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Every team in the NFC North looks different than they last season. How do they stack up heading into 2022?
Big Ten schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Iowa State at Iowa and Washington State at Wisconsin.