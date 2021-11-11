Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson full-go in practice

Russell Wilson remains on injured reserve, so he did not show up on the team’s practice report Wednesday. Until the Seahawks activate the quarterback back to the 53-player roster, we will have to take Pete Carroll’s word for it.

The coach said Wilson was a full participant in Monday’s practice, his first since surgery to his right middle finger. The Seahawks held a walkthrough Wednesday.

“You would never have known (he was injured),” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “So I don’t know what that means yet, but he looked pretty good.”

Wilson, who had surgery Oct. 8, is expected to play Sunday against the Packers. Seattle went 1-2 in the three games Wilson missed.

Wilson wasn’t wearing a glove or any protection on his finger during the portion of practice open to reporters.

“He doesn’t have to wear anything unless he chooses to,” Carroll said. “He has been experimenting with some stuff just to see what’s out there for him.”

