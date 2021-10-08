Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson has a 'badly sprained finger'
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says that quarterback Russell Wilson has a "badly sprained finger" after his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network