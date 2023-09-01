Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1, Devon Witherspoon unlikely to play

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has ruled out strong safety Jamal Adams for his team’s Week 1 matchup with the Rams.

Carroll broke the news in an interview on KJR Radio.

Pete Carroll said on @933KJR that Jamal Adams won't be back for the season opener. Carroll said all along they won't rush him back, and that news isn't surprising with him not practicing this week. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 1, 2023

Carroll also said it was unlikely that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon would be ready to play, as well.

Pete Carroll on @933KJR for the first time says top rookie Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is unlikely to play in the #Seahawks opener:

“It’s going to be a race to get him for the opener. Might not get that.” — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 1, 2023

While it’s a bummer to hear this, the fact that neither started the season on the injured reserve list indicates they’ll both be back soon.

