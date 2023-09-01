Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1, Devon Witherspoon unlikely to play

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has ruled out strong safety Jamal Adams for his team’s Week 1 matchup with the Rams.

Carroll broke the news in an interview on KJR Radio.

Carroll also said it was unlikely that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon would be ready to play, as well.

While it’s a bummer to hear this, the fact that neither started the season on the injured reserve list indicates they’ll both be back soon.

