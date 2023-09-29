Pete Carroll returns to the place where he coached, and where he won a Super Bowl

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returns to New York on Monday night. It's a place where he has some bad memories, along with one very good one.

Carroll was the head coach of the Jets for one year, in 1994. In February 2014, he won the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium.

“We had a nice night there," Carroll told reporters on Thursday. "That’s something that these guys don’t know. There’s only a couple of guys that would even relate to that. Just the staff, we’ve been there before and it’s fun to go back kind of coming off last week with our guys all around and all of that.”

He's referring to the 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl victory. The 2013 team was recognized at halftime of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

And he seems to have no hard feelings about his short stint as the man in charge of the Jets.

“Like anyone that’s ever coached there or worked there in New York, and you’ve been there long enough where you’ve got the feeling of what it’s all about, it’s an extraordinary place," Carroll said. "It’s an extraordinary memory to be part of that. To have had a chance to be on top of it for a short while, a matter of months, it’s significant to represent that town. It’s an amazing place. It’s fun to go back and see it again."

The flight home will be a lot more fun if they win and move to 3-1. With the 49ers looking elite, the Seahawks need to rack up wins against other wild-card contenders, like the Giants.