Pete Carroll reportedly cited 1972 Dolphins to motivate Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t even exist at the time. Two days before the NFL season started, Pete Carroll (then a safety at Pacific University) turned 21. But the example created by the 1972 Dolphins became relevant to Carroll’s efforts to motivate Seattle in advance of their Week One upset win over the Broncos — and apparently beyond.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, during training camp, Carroll made a presentation to the team about the only undefeated team in the Super Bowl era with the goal of getting the Seahawks to believe they could do the same thing.

“I know it’s possible,” Carroll reportedly told the team.

It’s possible, but highly improbable. And the notion of having the players look at all games instead of one game at a time counters one of more of the various cliches that football types typically recite.

But if the goal was to get the Seahawks to beat the Broncos and Russell Wilson, it worked. Thanks in large part to coach Nathaniel Hackett taking the ball out of Wilson’s hands when it mattered most.

The next test comes today, when the Seahawks are (for some reason) nearly double-digit underdogs against the 49ers. So if the Seahawks can pull this one off and win next weekend at Atlanta, they’d then need to win exactly as many games as the Dolphins won in 1972 to finish the year undefeated.

