Pete Carroll raves about Aaron Donald: ‘He’s close to perfect’

Pete Carroll has seen more of Aaron Donald than just about any coach in the NFL. His Seahawks have faced him twice a year for the past six seasons, and Donald has dominated in those 12 games. He has 12 sacks, 33 QB hits and 19 tackles for loss, all of which are his most against any team in the league.

He’ll try to pad those stats on Sunday against Seattle when the Rams host the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Carroll knows just how good Donald is, and he’s once away come away impressed by the star defensive tackle.

“Well, I think he’s close to perfect,” Carroll told Rams reporters. “The thing that’s always separated Aaron is his speed. He’s just faster than guys are that play the position. Those guys, just that quickness that goes along with that, just puts them on the edge a little bit quicker and a little bit sooner. He’s a great athlete and he’s coordinated and he can use his hands beautifully and coordinate that with his body and his lower his lower half, where he can get his feet moving. He’s invented moves by jumping through pass rush opportunities and stuff. But the mix of athleticism and speed – he’s faster than the other guys. And it shows up all the time. If he didn’t work out so hard, if he wasn’t as strong and have long arms for his size, it would not fit together. But, all of that is there. He plays with great energy to get to the QB. He’s got everything you’re looking for. He’s as good as you can get.”

Donald is tied for the league with nine sacks, matching Myles Garrett of the Browns. He’s been close to a few more sacks, too, but just missed getting there in time. Carroll likes the way Brandon Staley has been using Donald, who he called one of the best players ever.

“They’re able to keep the explosives down and take advantage of one of the best players ever, ever in Aaron Donald,” he said. “He’s off to another great season, 9.0 sacks already. He’s had a bunch of close ones too. He could’ve had 20.0 probably already. I think he’s doing a good job playing to his strengths and the scheme is good too and then real consistent. They’re doing a nice job.”

Story continues

Having a mobile quarterback like Russell Wilson helps avoid Donald at times, but it’s hard to dodge a speeding bullet who comes through the line in 2.3 seconds. The Rams will need Donald to be at his best, hopefully forcing the ball out quickly to prevent big plays to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett downfield.

List