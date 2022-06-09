Pete Carroll ranked among league’s top-5 coaches by Pro Football Focus

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll may have an outdated philosophy on offense, but he’s still one of the best in the sport at what he does. Seattle has had more success over the last 12 years than any other team in the NFC and it’s no accident that Carroll has been right in the middle of it.

Heading into the 2022 season, Carroll has been ranked the fifth-best coach in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, trailing only Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, Andy Reid and for some reason Kliff Kingsbury. PFF projects Carroll as having a record of 9.9 wins and 7.1 losses with an average roster.

“While Carroll’s tenure in Seattle will certainly be defined by the Legion of Boom years, it is worth appreciating that the Seahawks have managed to field solid defenses for the better part of a decade. His tenure will also be defined by the “Let Russ Cook” movement, which advocated for giving now-Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson more opportunities to shine amid Carroll’s noted reliance on the running game.”

Mike Tomlin should probably be where Kingsbury is, but that’s an article for another day.

Carroll remains one of the top defensive minds in the game and these Seahawks have only had a losing record once in the last 10 years. If he can find his new franchise quarterback sooner rather than later there’s no reason they can’t be a championship contender again under his direction.

