Pete Carroll: Rams remain dangerous despite injuries to starters

The Seattle Seahawks head down to Los Angeles this weekend to square off against the division-rival Rams. And even though the Rams are battling a number of injuries, coach Pete Carroll knows just how dangerous Los Angeles can be.

“They are because they are so well coached,” Carroll said Wednesday. “Schematically, since Sean (McVay) went there, they have done so many good things. That’s what I am talking about to the team today and introducing the team to them, how well coached they are, how smart they are, and how they look the same as they always look.”

Most notably, the Rams will be without superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle injury) and likely quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is still battling a concussion. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are also out for LA.

“They have adjusted some things as everybody does, but they do it well,” Carroll continued. “When they are in those uniforms coming out of the locker room, those guys play good football.”

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Sunday. Find everything you need to know here.

