Pete Carroll on QB competition: Drew Lock hanging with Geno Smith

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month that Geno Smith “automatically is ahead” of Drew Lock in the team’s quarterback competition because he has experience in the system after spending the last couple of seasons in Seattle.

That leaderboard hasn’t changed over the last couple of weeks of the offseason program, but it doesn’t sound like Smith is extending his advantage over the former Bronco. Carroll spoke to reporters on Monday and said that Lock is measuring up well while learning the offense.

“Geno really has the package nailed, so I have that to gauge him on. He’s hanging with Geno throughout all of this. We’re not holding anything back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

There’s a long way to go before the Seahawks will be under any pressure to name a starter for Week 1 and there could still be an addition to the depth chart that shakes things up, so it remains to be seen if Smith’s head start remains in place by the time they get to the finish line.

