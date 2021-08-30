Pete Carroll provides updated look at the Seahawks’ injury situation

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their summer with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and are now preparing for the regular-season opener with an extra week to get ready. The additional time should benefit a few of the players who are banged up and on the mend.

Coach Pete Carroll provided the latest injury updates after the game on Saturday night.

Cornerback Tre Brown (knee): “Nothing that warrants any work or any of that kind of stuff, just a mild sprain,” Carroll said. “He feels good already. We might have been able to play him if we had to, but we didn’t. Right now, all of those decisions we would make to the conservative right now and not push any of those guys knowing we have two weeks to get ready. He’ll be ready to go.”

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (groin): “He had a groin thing, then in pass rush two days ago, he tweaked something a little bit different,” Carroll explained. “It showed up on an MRI, it was slight, but what he felt was enough to keep him out of the game. Unfortunately, he didn’t a chance to play, we really didn’t get to see much of him . . . Should be a week or so, it isn’t a major injury at all, but what he felt showed up, so we just have to take care of him.”

Running back DeeJay Dallas: “He had a little something that was just nagging him a little bit,” Carroll told reporters. “He was just dying to play tonight, I told him three different times, ‘No, you don’t get to play.’ He was dying to get out there. But he’s had a pretty good camp now. He made a very clear statement that he belongs.”

Center Ethan Pocic (hamstring) and tackle Cedric Obguehi (biceps): “Both guys practiced this week, we just thought it would be better if we didn’t expose them, so that now we have them to compete for the opener,” Carroll confirmed. “It’s unfortunate for both those guys, because both those guys were in really markedly obvious head-to-head competitions and I really kind of had fun with giving those guys a chance to battle, and neither one of them had the chance to really make their statement on the field. They’re different—Ethan’s played a lot of football for us, and we know how he plays; Cedric didn’t get as much of an opportunity, but still, I can’t tell you what’s going on with that right now.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (foot): “He’s trying. He’s making a bid for it. He’s on-ground running this week for the first time,” Carroll said. “He’s been on all the equipment, the AlterG and all that kind of stuff, making really good progress. He’s been really hopeful about it. So we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that he has a chance to get back and compete to be on the team.”

