Pete Carroll provides Seahawks injury updates heading into Week 18

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their final regular-season game of the year and coach Pete Carroll provided a number of injury updates heading into Week 18.

Carroll confirmed linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered an ACL injury on Sunday that requires surgery once the swelling has gone down in his knee. While no firm timeline for his return was provided, Brooks’ season is now over.

Carroll also confirmed that offensive lineman Phil Haynes sustained a high ankle sprain against the Jets but no additional information was provided.

As for wide receiver Tyler Lockett, the hope is he is able to recover from his leg injury in time to face the Rams on Sunday.

“He’s better today,” Carroll told reporters Monday afternoon. “The report is that his leg feels a little better today, he got banged. It’s not a serious injury, but it bothered him immediately afterwards. He recovered enough to get back in and I went up to him and said, ‘We’re going to win this game, we have a big game coming up, and you’re out for now.’

“He was chomping to get back in.”

In other good news, three players who sat out Week 17 have a chance to play this weekend: right tackle Abraham Lucas, running back Travis Homer, and safety Ryan Neal.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire