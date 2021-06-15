Pete Carroll provides update on Jamal Adams' contract situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jamal Adams is one of the few Seahawks players not in attendance at this week's mandatory minicamp. Pete Carroll clarified on Tuesday that Adams' missing the finale of the team's offseason program is due to a personal matter.

"He's got a family thing that he's working on that he needed to be there," Carroll said of Adams' excused absence.

That doesn't change the reality that the Seahawks are still yet to get a contract extension done with their star safety. Adams is entering his fifth-year option, but it would be a massive shock if he stepped foot on the practice field without a new deal, let alone play in the team's regular season opener against the Colts.

Carroll provided a bit of an update as to where negotiations stand between both sides.

"It's been ongoing, and it's been amicable throughout," Seattle's head coach said. "We recognize that he's a fantastic football player, and we're in the midst of-- it's a big contract process. I know he knows he's been treated with a lot of respect, and he's been very respectful towards the club as well. They've been good talks and just hasn't been able to get settled at this point but it's coming. We expect him for camp and everything should be fine."

It's a tricky negotiation given the uniqueness of Adams' ability. He will surely become the richest safety in NFL history. He needs north of $15.25 million annually to top Broncos safety Justin Simmons. However, Adams classifies himself as a playmaker who supersedes his natural position. This is exemplified by his record-breaking 9.5 sacks in 2020, a number never before reached by a defensive back in a single season.

That's why Adams is likely to want closer to $20 million APY. That's the number where he would join the conversation with the game's highest-paid pass rushers. Seattle would probably balk at that figure, hence why there's the potential for a lengthy impasse that leads to a holdout.

Even with Carroll expressing confidence in a deal getting done eventually, he couldn't guarantee an agreement before the team reports for training camp in late July.

"I don't know that, but I know that we're counting on him being back at camp, and he wants to be at camp, too," Carroll said. "We're gonna do everything and make that happen."

There's the possibility that this plays out similarly to Bobby Wagner's contract situation two summers ago. Wagner reported to camp but didn't participate in any drills until he got a new deal. Adams could do the same where he is part of meetings and around his teammates without putting his body at risk.

Adams had a pair of offseason surgeries to repair two broken fingers as well as a torn labrum in his shoulder. Carroll said that Adams wouldn't be participating in minicamp even if he was at the VMAC this week. Seattle's head coach is confident Adams is doing everything necessary to get his body ready for the season, though.

All of that will be irrelevant until the Seahawks can get their star safety to sign on the dotted line. This will remain one of, if not the top story surrounding the team in the meantime.