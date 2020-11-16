Pete Carroll provides injury updates following Seahawks’ loss to Rams

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a number of new injuries in their heartbreaking loss Week 10 to the Rams in Los Angeles. Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player updates following the game.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe was just activated back to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve on Saturday, but it appears it might have been too soon.

“Neiko, his groin didn’t make it,” Carroll said. “In all the time we spent trying to get him back, we thought we had him. He had a lot of time to get ready but it acted up again.”

Safety Jamal Adams, who is finally back in play after a groin injury early in the season, briefly left the game to have his shoulder looked at but was able to return and finish the contest.

Carroll also said Travis Homer hurt his hand, Jordan Simmons suffered some calf tightness and Kyler Fuller sprained his ankle.

The Seahawks have a short week ahead, set to square off against the Cardinals at home Thursday night.

