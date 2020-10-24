Pete Carroll provides injury update on Pete Carroll against Arizona on Sunday

Pete Carroll provides injury update on... Pete Carroll originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll’s weekly Friday press conference typically starts with an injury report heading into the weekend’s matchup.

For week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll listed Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams OUT with a groin injury and needing a little more time before he sees the field again.

But there was one name that he forgot to mention in his report: himself.

Carroll underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the bye week and was seen using a golf cart throughout practice this past week.

“My rehab was going really well and then, if you can imagine this, I overdid it a little too much,” said Carroll on Friday. “Not that I wasn’t warned from everybody that know me and that was here, that I was probably going to do that. I guess I wanted them to feel good about them calling the shots and they were all right and I went too far too fast. So, I took a little step back.

Oh we can imagine Carroll overdoing it a little too much. If you’ve ever seen Carroll coaching on the sidelines, those khaki pants and Nike Monarchs are strutting up and down the sidelines of the 69-year-old head coach.

For those of you concerned with Carroll’s physical health, don’t be. He said he’ll be just fine on Sunday coaching against divisional rival Arizona on Sunday Night Football.

And let’s not forget, Carroll was a three-sport athlete back in his high school days: football, basketball and baseball. Apparently, Carroll was ‘the hammer’ on his hoops team…

Pete Carroll has had a cane in practice this week thanks to bye-week knee surgery. Gonna see if the equipment guys can pack a top hat and monocle for the trip so he can recreate this: pic.twitter.com/gfDx4GYRjV — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 23, 2020

