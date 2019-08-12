Pete Carroll promises more catches for Chris Carson

Through two NFL seasons, Seahawks running back Chris Carson has just 27 catches. That’s going to change this year.

That’s the word from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Carson, who started three games as a rookie in 2017 and 14 games in 2018, is going to be much more involved in the Seahawks’ passing game going forward.

“Chris may have the best hands on the team,” Carroll said. “He’s got a great catching range and really comfortable catching the ball in all different kinds of positions. He’ll catch the ball more this year, for sure. That’s something we want to expand his role, which he’s capable of doing. We’ll play him more on third downs because he is such a capable guy.”

Last year Carson caught 20 passes in 14 games. That’s not much for the player who may have the best hands on the team. Expect a lot more from him this year.