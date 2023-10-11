Pete Carroll praises Devon Witherspoon's awareness and flexibility

The Seahawks rolled the dice with the fifth overall pick in the draft on a small but stout defensive back who plays with zero fear and a high instincts.

When last we saw Devon Witherspoon in game action, he was nothing short of dominant against the Giants, with six tackles, two sacks, and a 97-yard pick six that cemented the 24-3 win.

On Wednesday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll praised Witherspoon's awareness and his flexibility, given that he thrived in his first stint playing inside, as the nickel cornerback.

“He had been working there for some time," Carroll told reporters. "We started way back; we had a plan for this. He’s been kind of waiting for us to cut him loose, really. He was ready, he was backing up at the spot and it was just a matter of time before we would check it out. He hit it with a big splash and looked great. There is so much future for him there to continue to figure stuff out and use his awareness. It’s a noticeable accomplishment for a first-year guy, limited opportunities, limited in the springtime as well, to be able to be this comfortable with it. He’s a unique player.”

Carroll said Witherspoon will continue to play outside and inside.

"Not many guys can do that and do it effectively and be in command of it," Carroll said. "I was noting today in the walkthrough some of the subtle things he’s aware of. It’s surprising that he has that much awareness. He has so much room to grow.”

The performance reminded me of Ronde Barber. Carroll saw signs of another Hall of Famer.

"Troy [Polamalu] was phenomenal playing at seeing stuff, analyzing, and he’s already halfway there," Carroll said. "Devon has a real sense too. Both of them have the confidence from wherever that comes from, from their history of always having a sense, and then the plays that they made since they were little kids that gives them the confidence to go ahead and take off and take their shots."

In a visit last week with #PFTPM, linebacker Bobby Wagner offered similar praise.

"He's been such a tremendous player for us," Wagner said of Witherspoon. "He's so smart, a very physical corner. Loves to hit, loves to come up and tackle on the run. Also can make plays in the passing game and I really just feel like he's starting to understand like how good he can be in this league and how easy it is when you study and put the work in."

That's the key. Combining the God-given talent with the work. Witherspoon is doing it, and it's already paying off. The next test comes on Sunday, at the Bengals.

