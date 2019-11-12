Pete Carroll praises “breakout game” from Jadeveon Clowney

Michael David Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says defensive end Jadeveon Clowney showed exactly why Seattle traded for him on Monday night.

Clowney picked up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown and had a sack and hit 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo five times on Monday night. Carroll loved it.

“I think it’s a breakout game. I just thought he was so impressive all night long,” Carroll said. “They were tackling him. He was just penetrating so fast and so furiously, but what a fantastic game. Yeah, we would have liked to see him a little earlier, but if we got going now and this is where we kick into high gear, then that’s a really good defense and we looked pretty good tonight too.”

The Seahawks gave up a third-round draft pick and two backups, Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo, to get Clowney from Houston in a trade just before the start of the season. And the Texans even agreed to pay half of Clowney’s salary this season in the deal. That’s looking like a bargain for the Seahawks.

