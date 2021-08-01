Pete Carroll pledges Seahawks’ support for Aldon Smith

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are continuing to stand behind defensive end Aldon Smith after an offseason that saw him find more off-field trouble.

Smith, who has been repeatedly suspended and missed more games than he’s played during his decade-long NFL career, was arrested for battery just days after signing with the Seahawks in April. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll pledged support for Smith on Saturday, promising to “love him up as much as we can” and saying that the organization will stand by him.

“We’ve been very upfront about our willingness to support, the efforts that we’ve made to organize the time that he’s been here, to make use of the support that he already brings with him,” Carroll said. “He knows what he’s into, he knows what this is all about. And so, we’re gonna be there for him, we’re gonna look after him—he’s one of us. So he’s gonna get everything we’ve got, every step of the way. The burden falls on him, he knows that, but it’s really important for him to feel the support.”

Smith was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two NFL seasons, totaling 33.5 sacks in 2011 and 2012 with the 49ers. But his production declined and his off-field issues increased after that, and he was repeatedly suspended for substance abuse and off-field issues. In 2020 he returned to play all 16 games for the Cowboys, and now the Seahawks are hoping that with the team’s support, he can keep his career going.

Pete Carroll pledges Seahawks’ support for Aldon Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Do the Cardinals or 49ers have the best edge defenders in the NFC West?

    We rank the four NFC West teams in terms of their group of edge defenders.

  • Report: Sean Mannion signing with Seahawks

    Veteran quarterback Sean Mannion worked out for three teams this week. He is signing with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mannion also worked out for the Jets and Giants this week, but he has a tie to Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from their time together with the Rams. He spent the past [more]

  • Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL opener is like David against Goliath

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recognizes that his team is the underdog when the NFL opens the 2021 season in Tampa Bay on Thursday, September 9. Jones likened the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup to the biblical story of David and Goliath, and said he’s just praying that his team can compete with the defending Super Bowl champions. “We’re [more]

  • PFF ranks Russell Wilson in their top 5 QBs entering the 2021 season

    The former Wisconsin QB is ranked in the top 5 starting NFL QBs by Pro Football Focus:

  • Updated 2021 Best-Ball WR Tiers

    John Daigle updates his Best-Ball Wide Receiver Tiers ahead of the 2021 NFL season. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Mexico to hold referendum on accountability of ex-presidents

    A referendum in Mexico on Sunday is going to cost Mexico about $25 million, few like the poorly written, yes-or-no question on the ballot, and the vote is being held in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. To top it off, critics say the referendum question is so obvious that it’s offensive to submit it to a vote. Mexico has no formal amnesty for former leaders, and there is nothing in current law saying they can’t be brought to justice if there is evidence they have committed a crime.

  • 6-7 Missouri tight end blown away by visit to Florida State

    On the final day college coaches can host visitors before another NCAA dead period kicks in, the Florida State football team hosted one last big-time prospect Saturday -- 2023 tight end Brett Norfleet of Saint Charles, Mo. After making the 13-hour trip to Tallahassee, checking out the campus and spending time with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, the 6-foot, 7-inch Norfleet confirmed that the Seminoles are now in his top three. Another visit to FSU is almost certainly in the works, and Norfleet spoke with Warchant about this visit, why he is so intrigued by the 'Noles and more.

  • Grady Jarrett: Falcons ‘not going to be about slogans’ under Smith

    Dan Quinn was known as a player's coach, but the team definitely seems to be responding to Smith's more blunt approach.

  • 11 takeaways from Cardinals’ Saturday training camp practice

    The Cardinals had their "Back Together Saturday" practice. Here is what there is to know from the afternoon.

  • If Jordan Love were ready to go, Aaron Rodgers would be gone

    The Packers have insisted on keeping Aaron Rodgers around for at least 2021 for one very simple reason. His replacement isn’t ready. Jordan Love, the quarterback for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft, hasn’t gotten the reps necessary to prepare to play. With no preseason last year due [more]

  • NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games

    The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit. The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation. The NHL said: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

  • Olympics grapple with policies on transgender athletes

    TOKYO — After 125 years of having no openly transgender competitors at the Olympics, there are several transgender and nonbinary athletes at this year's Games.Between the lines: While still small in number, the presence of trans athletes has been a major point of controversy at these Games, coming up repeatedly at IOC press conferences and in newspaper headlines around the world. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEven the cover of

  • Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Final – Update

    UPDATED, 8:16 PM: Elite gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out another Olympic event: the individual floor exercise, scheduled for Monday. Whether she’ll compete in the balance beam event taking place Tuesday remains to be determined. USA Gymnastics confirmed the development on Saturday night, via their official Twitter account. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final […]

  • Transgender weightlifter Hubbard thanks IOC before competing

    Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is in Japan for the Tokyo Games and thanked the International Olympic Committee on Friday for helping to make it possible for her to compete. Hubbard has been a focus for support and criticism since qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Known for her Hulk face mask and now Olympic silver medal, Raven Saunders is so much deeper

    Her style and success in shot put have gained attention these Olympics. Underneath it all is a Black, queer woman working to de-stigmatize mental health and impact change.

  • Saints signed Chris Hogan without using any of their salary cap space

    The New Orleans Saints created a bit of a stir by signing pro lacrosse player Chris Hogan, but his addition doesn't even count against the salary cap:

  • Kevin Durant predicts Jayson Tatum will be an Olympics great

    Kevin Durant made an interesting prediction about Jayson Tatum's future in the Olympics following Team USA's win over the Czech Republic on Saturday.

  • Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper

    An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review's estimation of the value of the the Trump International Hotel & Tower's rooms and retail space. The vote means that Trump is owed $1.03 million, money that would come out of the property taxes due the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools and several other government agencies.

  • Olympics-Soccer-Japan make semis with shootout win, Spain survive late scare

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Hosts Japan displayed nerves of steel as they edged out New Zealand 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the men's Olympic soccer semi-finals on Saturday, while Spain survived a scare in an extra-time win over Ivory Coast. After a goalless 120 minutes at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, New Zealand full back Liberato Cacace's penalty was saved by Kosei Tani and midfielder Clayton Lewis blasted his spot-kick over the bar.

  • Furious French boxer stages hour-long ring sit-in after Olympic disqualification: 'An act of sabotage'

    Mourad Aliev screamed at the referee, kicked his mouthguard and shook a TV camera in protest of his Olympics disqualification.