The Seahawks are continuing to stand behind defensive end Aldon Smith after an offseason that saw him find more off-field trouble.

Smith, who has been repeatedly suspended and missed more games than he’s played during his decade-long NFL career, was arrested for battery just days after signing with the Seahawks in April. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll pledged support for Smith on Saturday, promising to “love him up as much as we can” and saying that the organization will stand by him.

“We’ve been very upfront about our willingness to support, the efforts that we’ve made to organize the time that he’s been here, to make use of the support that he already brings with him,” Carroll said. “He knows what he’s into, he knows what this is all about. And so, we’re gonna be there for him, we’re gonna look after him—he’s one of us. So he’s gonna get everything we’ve got, every step of the way. The burden falls on him, he knows that, but it’s really important for him to feel the support.”

Smith was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in his first two NFL seasons, totaling 33.5 sacks in 2011 and 2012 with the 49ers. But his production declined and his off-field issues increased after that, and he was repeatedly suspended for substance abuse and off-field issues. In 2020 he returned to play all 16 games for the Cowboys, and now the Seahawks are hoping that with the team’s support, he can keep his career going.

Pete Carroll pledges Seahawks’ support for Aldon Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk