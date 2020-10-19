Pete Carroll pleased with Seahawks’ daily COVID-19 testing over bye

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up their Week-6 bye giving the players a week to relax and recover before heading back to the practice field. And although the players had the time off, they couldn’t go far, as they were required to report to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center each morning for daily COVID-19 testing.

Coach Pete Carroll was happy to report he was pleased with the success of the testing process throughout the bye.

“First off, we tested all week long,” Carroll told reporters after Monday’s bonus practice. “And we stayed on the regime of daily testing and all that worked out just exactly like we would have hoped. That means everyone continued to do right . . . everybody did a great job – coaches and administration as well as the players.”

Carroll did caution that it won’t be until the results of this week’s testing that everyone will know how things truly went over the bye week due to the lag time.

“Everybody is really tuned in,” Carroll continued. “And that discipline that it continues to take to do that is what is going to carry us through as long as we can stay diligent about it as we keep talking about.”

Carroll says as the rules change, he and the team need to keep flexible and learn as they go.

The Seahawks have Tuesday off but return for the week on Wednesday.

