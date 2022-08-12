Pete Carroll pleasantly surprised at ‘whole package’ Drew Lock offers

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback competition is really heating up with the first preseason game just a day away. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s walkthrough, coach Pete Carroll revealed that he has discovered a great deal about Drew Lock since his acquisition and he’s pleasantly surprised.

“I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew does,” Carroll said. “His movement, his natural ability, his ability to move and throw the ball with his feet in awkward positions at times to get the ball out, his quickness of release. I saw that stuff, but until I saw the person, I didn’t know. He’s really talented.”



With Geno Smith having been in the Seahawks’ system for a number of years, there isn’t really much left to uncover about the quarterback. Lock, on the other hand, leaves more to still be unraveled.

“He has a lot of skills, man, and the game is easy for him in that sense,” Carroll continued of Lock. “Physically, he can make all the throws, do the movements, run with the football, we’ve seen him run a lot out here and take off and go. So, it’s just been kind of the whole package that’s been a surprise to see that he’s just well-equipped.

“Now, it’s just down to the competition of it.”

While Carroll has already announced that Smith will get the start against the Steelers on Saturday, Lock should also make an appearance in Pittsburgh.

