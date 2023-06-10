Pete Carroll offers high praise to CB Mike Jackson

The Seattle Seahawks look to boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL this coming season. With star corner Tariq Woolen, pro bowlers Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, as well as rookie Devon Witherspoon, it might be difficult to find success through the air against the Seahawks.

But one corner who could be making a name for himself in 2023 is Mike Jackson. The journeyman found himself contributing regularly for Seattle last year, starting in all 17 games. But he might be in for an even better season, as Pete Carroll had nothing but praise for him.

Pete Carroll said CB Mike Jackson "had the best camp of anyone." pic.twitter.com/F8us4qPFk9 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 8, 2023

Jackson’s biggest game in 2022 came right off the bat in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks survived with a narrow 17-16 win, but it would not have been possible if it weren’t for two goal line fumbles from Denver.

Who was there to recover them? Jackson, of course.

Perhaps in 2023 Jackson might see an even bigger role, as teams will likely target away from Woolen and Witherspoon.

