Pete Carroll offers comprehensive injury report as Seahawks prepare for Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with several notable injuries coming off of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Here's a full roundup of what Seattle is dealing with on the injury front.

RB Rashaad Penny (knee)

Let's start with the biggest injury suffered in Los Angeles. Penny is out for the season with an ACL tear, but it sounds like there may be additional damage.

"There's some other stuff that they'll look at when they get in there," Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. "They are going to do surgery. He will have surgery. He's not going in immediately. They're going to let it quiet down before they do that. It's a long haul before we get him back. We're going to take all the right precautions to make sure we start the process at the right time. They got to get in there and find out what's going on, but it's an ACL damage mainly that they're concerned with."

DL Ziggy Ansah (neck)

Ansah didn't play against the Rams after suffering a shoulder stinger in Week 13 vs. Minnesota. It sounds like he's on the mend and could play against the Panthers on Sunday.

"Ziggy's practicing today," Carroll said. "He's got a chance, a real good chance to be okay, but he has to still prove it. It's a strength issue right now."

He did indeed practice in a limited capacity.

DL Jadeveon Clowney (core/flu)

Clowney continues to battle through a painful core muscle injury. He hasn't missed any time yet, but it's uncertain whether or not the injury is worsening. Clowney didn't practice on Wednesday for another reason, though, as he caught the flu bug that's been going around the locker room the last few weeks.

"He's sick today," Carroll said. "He got to flu thing, it finally hit him."

LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring)

Kendricks missed the Rams game. He will likely be a game-time decision against the Panthers.

"He ran yesterday, and I think he's going again toda," Carroll said. "He won't practice today. We have to wait and see all the way until the end of the week if he can make it back."

The good news is that Kendricks did end up practicing limited on Wednesday.

LB Cody Barton (knee/ankle)

The rookie linebacker left Sunday's game briefly but returned shortly thereafter. He made his first-career start in place of Kendricks. Barton practiced in full on Wednesday.

"He got a little banged up in the game, but he came back and he got back in. He is kind of like denying being hurt. It's not there. We'll see how he does during the week."

TE Luke Willson (hamstring)

Willson has missed three-straight games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 against the 49ers. He practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.

"He's chomping at the bit to play this week," Carroll said. "He's politicking. Like those guys in Washington D.C., he's working it. Give him credit, he wants to play in the worst way. He ran well today. He was really pumped up about it. He told me at least four times how well he looked in his workouts. He's working at it."

FB Nick Bellore (quad)

Bellore also practiced limitedly on Wednesday. He's missed the team's last two games.

"Nick's got a chance to come back," Carroll said. "He's going to practice today. We're thinking that Nick, if he makes it through the week, we'll wait to determine that, but he should be able to play for us. That's a big plus for us coming back. He's been a real factor in teams. A real good factor for us. We're looking forward to him coming back."

Here's Seattle's official injury report beyond the players Carroll mentioned:

Pete Carroll offers comprehensive injury report as Seahawks prepare for Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest