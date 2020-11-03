Phillip Dorsett has yet to make his debut with the Seattle Seahawks and it appears as though it won’t be happening any time soon.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Dorsett continues to struggle to move beyond a foot injury that has kept him on injured reserve since September.

“Phillip Dorsett is not doing well,” he said. “His foot has really not responded. We’ll let you know. We haven’t done anything about that yet but he’s not ready to go.”

Dorsett’s foot issues first surfaced during training camp in August. The Seahawks kept him out of practice in hopes of the issue quieting down and allowing him to get back early in the season. When that didn’t happen through the first two weeks of the season, Dorsett was placed on injured reserve.

Carroll said that Dorsett had been making progress recently but has apparently been unable to keep the issue from resurfacing and keeping him out of action. Carroll wouldn’t say specifically if a surgery or anything was coming to address the matter but indicated that some decision could be made shortly.

“Let me just leave it there,” he said. “It’s not ready to be disclosed yet to tell you what’s going on but it’s it’s not looking good for the near future. He’s been doing everything he can and he’s frustrated and all that. In the next couple of days we’ll get a little more clarity on it.

Seattle had hoped to add Dorsett’s speed to the already potent attack featuring D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In Dorsett’s absence, David Moore has stepped up with 16 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns through the first seven games of the season as the third option in Seattle’s passing attack.

Pete Carroll: “Not looking good” for Phillip Dorsett to return soon for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk