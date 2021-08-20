Pete Carroll ‘not concerned’ about Duane Brown’s availability for Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks have taken care of one of their star players that was seeking a new contract. With safety Jamal Adams locked in on a lucrative four-year deal, now left tackle Duane Brown is the only “hold-in” left to deal with before the 2021 season begins.

Brown has been showing up for practices but not participating with the hope of getting a new contract. Asked today about Brown’s status, coach Pete Carroll said he’s not concerned about Brown missing Seattle’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown has also been excused from practice the last few days to deal with a family matter.

Is Pete Carroll concerned about Duane Brown's availability for Week 1? "No, I'm not concerned about that." Carroll said Brown has been gone for a couple days to tend to an urgent family matter back home and that he's returning today. Brown hasn't practiced as he seeks a new deal. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 20, 2021

Brown’s absence was notable in the Seahawks’ first preseason game against the Raiders, as the rookie Stone Forsythe struggled in his NFL debut.

Heading into Saturday night’s matchup with the Broncos, it appears Jamarco Jones will be available and slated to start. While he certainly qualifies as an ugprade over Forsythe, Brown is in another league.

One very vocal proponent of Brown’s case is starting quarterback Russell Wilson, who has gone out of his way to support his franchise left tackle. Wislon told reporters after Thursday’s practice that they need him.

