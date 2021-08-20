Pete Carroll not concerned about Duane Brown’s availability for opener

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown has been absent from the team facility the past couple of days. Coach Pete Carroll said Brown had an urgent family matter back home but returned today.

Brown hasn’t practiced in training camp as he seeks a new deal, a deal the Seahawks appear reluctant to give him.

Russell Wilson has made it clear he wants, hopes and expects Brown in the starting lineup Sept. 12. Carroll was asked if he was concerned about Brown’s availability for Week 1.

“No, I’m not concerned about that,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Time is ticking, though, as both sides appear dug in.

Brown, who turns 36 this month, in the final year of his current pact set to make $10 million in base salary.

