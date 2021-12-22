Pete Carroll not blaming delayed game for Seahawks’ loss to Rams

Coach Pete Carroll is taking the high road. After losing the Week-15 contest to the Los Angeles Rams, Carroll isn’t blaming the delayed game for the Seattle Seahawks’ defeat.

“I don’t think that had anything to do with anything,” Carroll said after the loss. “It just made it seem like forever to get to this game. It seemed like it was two weeks ago when we played and all that. But, the event here, the stadium was good. You know, our guys were lit up and fired up about this opportunity.”

Because of a coronavirus outbreak amongst the Rams – that at one point had 29 of LA’s players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – the matchup against the Seahawks in Los Angeles was pushed back from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night.

“Well, I don’t think it put us in a disadvantage,” Carroll continued. “I think the delay helped them. They were able to get some guys back that wouldn’t have played on Sunday, I think. But other than that, it didn’t hamper us, other than not having Tyler (Lockett). Tyler’s one of the best players we’ve ever seen and he wasn’t there tonight.”

Lockett was unable to clear the protocol with a negative test, and therefore, was unable to join the team in LA. Regardless, at 5-9 on the year, Seattle is guaranteed its first losing season since 2011.

The Seahawks are already looking ahead to Sunday, Dec. 26 when they are set to kick off against the Bears at Lumen Field at 1:05 p.m. PT.

