Pete Carroll “not belly-aching” about non-call on DeeJay Dallas

The Los Angeles Rams did more than enough to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night. However, finishing the task would have been far more challenging if a pass interference penalty had been accurately called against Rams linebacker Ernest Jones with just over three minutes remaining.

Jones ran through Seattle running back DeeJay Dallas with the ball still in the air as the Seahawks attempted to convert a fourth-and-6 from midfield with 3:28 left to play. Russell Wilson was pressured quickly on the play by Greg Gaines and Wilson’s throw for Dallas didn’t have the steam to get all the way to Dallas. But as Dallas slowed up to play the ball, Jones made clearly early contact with him as the pass went incomplete to give the ball to the Rams.

Dallas was so aghast that a penalty hadn’t been thrown on the play that he kicked the football off the turf, incurring a 15-yard unsportsmalike penalty call in the process. That gave the Rams the ball at the Seattle 35-yard line and they kicked a 35-yard field goal after a three-and-out to make it a two-score game, 20-10, with 1:51 left to play.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn’t going to pin their loss on that no-call as egregious as it may have been.

“With the knucklehead penalty that DeeJay gets for kicking the ball… DeeJay is one of the great players on our team. Team guy, smart, in it. Great juice, great energy and he lost his composure for a flash of an instant and he kicks the ball right there. So it kind of distracted the focus from the call that was just made. I don’t know,” Carroll said. “Those guys make these calls when they make them. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. It happened quickly and it didn’t look very good on the little replay that somebody showed me. I’m not belly-aching about that call. We needed to win the game in all the other ways we could win the game.”

A defensive holding penalty against Bless Austin was also critical, and flimsy, as the flag allowed a Rams drive to continue after Seattle had appeared to get a stop on third down with the Rams backed up in their own territory. Los Angeles would turn the drive into an 83-yard touchdown march with Cooper Kupp‘s second touchdown of the night giving the Rams a 17-10 lead.

“I didn’t see it. I think he had three penalties thrown his way and I was told that two of them weren’t penalties. But I don’t know that. I can’t tell you,” Carroll said of the Austin penalty.

As has been the story for most of the season, Seattle’s offense wasn’t nearly productive enough. They had the ball just nine minutes of the first half and somehow managed to keep the game tied at 3-3 at halftime. The Seahawks finished just 3-of-11 on third down as they remain one of the worst teams in the league on third down.

“We went 1-of-5 on third downs in the first half. That’s not enough to get to get it rolling. We never got started,” Carroll said.

Pete Carroll “not belly-aching” about non-call on DeeJay Dallas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk