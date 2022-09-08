Pete Carroll: Nobody could know Russell Wilson better than we do

On paper, the Seahawks are overmatched by the Broncos as their Monday night matchup approaches. At last count, Seattle is considered an underdog by nearly a touchdown against Denver.

The most obvious path to an upset is using the inside knowledge the organization has against Russell Wilson. Listen to Pete Carroll talk about the defensive coaching staff and their familiarity with No. 3.

"We know Russ well……nobody could know him better than we do" Pete Carroll talks about preparing for Russell Wilson and the #Broncos in Week 1@Seahawks I #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/uAETE5mFyq — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 8, 2022

