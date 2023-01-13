Pete Carroll’s NFL success is staggering; he and Jim Harbaugh learned how to win in the pros

The transition from a college head coach to an NFL head coach has not been easy in the 21st century.

When the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, pro football claimed another college coach who failed to live up to the hype at the NFL level.

Matt Rhule was also dismissed as the Carolina Panthers head coach halfway through the season. He then became the head coach at the University of Nebraska, going back to the college ranks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN compiled the records for the head coaches who made the jump from college to the NFL since 2000 (yes, it includes Urban Meyer).

When we look at these coaches and their records, we can realize just how special Pete Carroll has been since making the jump from USC and becoming the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, who play in the wild card round on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carroll has never missed the NFL postseason in consecutive years in Seattle. He has made the playoffs in 10 of 13 seasons with the Seahawks.

You will see in the list below that only one man has had a level of NFL success which is legitimately comparable with Carroll’s:

PETE CARROLL: 152-104-1

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with general manager John Schneider during a fourth quarter timeout against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

URBAN MEYER: 2-11

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer observes the game in the third quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30

MATT RHULE: 11-27

Jun 9, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and head coach Matt Rhule during OTAs at the Panthers Training Fields. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

KLIFF KINGSBURY: 28-37-1

Sep 29, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talks with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury prior to the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

BILL O'BRIEN: 52-48

Dec 9, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien throws the red flag for a challenge during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

CHIP KELLY: 26-21

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly reacts against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DOUG MARRONE: 15-17

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has heated words with an official after Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) pulled in a touchdown pass during the third quarter. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, November 8, 2020. The Jaguars trailed at the half 20 to 15 and lost with a final score of 27 to 25. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

GREG SCHIANO: 11-21

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

JIM HARBAUGH: 44-19-1

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the TCU Horned Frogs second half action of the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Michtcu 123122 Kd 6222

Syndication Detroit Free Press

BOBBY PETRINO: 3-10

Sep 9, 2007; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Atlanta Falcons head coach Bobby Petrino and Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress shake hands after the game at the Metrodome. The Vikings won 24-3. Mandatory credit: Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Bruce Kluckhohn.

NICK SABAN: 15-17

Oct 6, 2018; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks to ESPN reporter Tom Luginbill after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 65-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

STEVE SPURRIER: 12-20

2 Jan 1997: Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier celebrates after the Nokia Sugar Bowl against the Floirda State Seminoles at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Florida won the game, 52-20. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

BUTCH DAVIS: 24-35

Nov 27, 2021; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; FIU Golden Panthers head coach Butch Davis gestures in the second half against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

