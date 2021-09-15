Pete Carroll on NFC West after Week 1: ‘The division came out roaring’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t the only team in the division to come out with a win in Week 1, every team in the NFC west emerged victorious in their season openers.

“The division came out roaring,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “There were a lot of points scored, a lot of big plays, and a lot of exceptional play. I had a chance to catch the highlights from the other teams while we were flying home last night, and it was just one big play after another.”

The Cardinals beat the Titans 38-13, the 49ers beat the Lions 41-33 and the Rams trounced the Bears 34-14.

“What do you expect, it’s arguably one of the toughest divisions in the league,” Carroll continued. “There’s no doubting it from the start. It’s going to have to make us better, that’s what this means. It was a pretty heralded opening.”

Related

Seahawks receivers Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart in concussion protocol

Recommended Stories

  • All 4 NFC North teams lose during Week 1 of 2021 season

    The NFC North was the only division in the NFL to go 0-4 in Week 1 of 2021.

  • Best in the West: AFC and NFC West refuse to lose in Week 1

    The AFC and NFC West proved they were the superior division in the NFL after Week 1 of the regular season.

  • Passing grade: Seahawks new offense looks great in opener

    Of all the uncertainty that followed the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, the biggest unknown was left unanswered until Week 1. What would that new offense brought by Shane Waldron look like with Russell Wilson in command? For one week, and against a pretty good opponent, that new offense looked dangerous with Wilson posting one of the most efficient games of his career, throwing four touchdowns in the 28-16 win over Indianapolis.

  • Jags QB Trevor Lawrence nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

    Trevor Lawrence may not have had a perfect debut, but he still fared well enough to be on the ballot for Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

  • Taylor Heinicke: Being a starting NFL QB something I’ve dreamed about my whole life

    Thursday night’s game against the Giants won’t be the first start of quarterback Taylor Heinicke‘s NFL career, but it offers him a different opportunity than the first two. Heinicke started a game for the 2018 Panthers as they were playing out the string of a losing season and he played well in Washington’s Wild Card [more]

  • NFL Division Rankings after Week 1

    How do the NFL division stack up after the first week of the season?

  • Seahawks promote Jon Rhattigan from practice squad

    The Seahawks have promoted linebacker Jon Rhattigan from their practice squad, signing him to a one-year deal, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports. The team activated Rhattigan off the practice squad for Sunday’s game, and he played 16 snaps on special teams. He made one tackle. Rhattigan is an undrafted free agent from Army. [more]

  • Bradley Pinion named NFC special teams player of the week

    The Buccaneers beat the Cowboys for plenty of reasons last Thursday night to kick off the 2021 season. But one was definitely their special teams play. Punter Bradley Pinion was not overlooked for his services, as he was named NFC special teams player of the week. Pinion averaged 49.3 yards per punt with a net [more]

  • Texans C Justin Britt succeeded at getting in the Jaguars’ heads

    Houston Texans center Justin Britt was pleased with the fact he got into the Jacksonville Jaguars' heads throughout the 37-21 victory in Week 1.

  • Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Raiders DE Maxx Crosby named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

  • Colts’ Kwity Paye among top rookies from Week 1

    Colts DE Kwity Paye was among PFF's top rookies from Week 1.

  • Report: Vikings protect QB Sean Mannion and RB Ameer Abdullah on practice squad

    Sean Mannion and Ameer Abdullah, both on the Vikings practice squad, are now protected.

  • Matthew Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the week

    Matthew Stafford‘s Rams debut couldn’t have gone much better. The quarterback was an efficient 20-of-26 passing for 321 yards with three touchdowns. He finished with a nearly perfect 156.1 passer rating — the highest of any game in his career. Now he’s been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week. Stafford was on point [more]

  • Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone

    SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co delivered 22 airplanes in August amid revived domestic travel and won orders for seven 787s in a respite for a program hobbled by industrial defects and a halt in deliveries. The closely watched monthly snapshot comes as Boeing tries to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Of the 22 jetliners delivered last month, 14 were 737 MAX passenger jets and two were P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

  • Matt Eberflus: Colts D has to just reset itself

    After a long offseason, the last thing any team wants to do after one game is press the reset button but that’s what Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is suggesting for his team. The Colts gave up touchdowns three of the first four times that the Seahawks had the ball in Week One and cruised [more]

  • Seahawks receivers Dee Eskridge, Penny Hart in concussion protocol

    Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart are in the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining hits to the head Week 1.

  • Bengals’ Evan McPherson wins AFC player of the week honors

    One week, one award for the rookie.

  • Bucs waiting to find out if Sean Murphy-Bunting is out for season

    The Buccaneers placed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve this week and they’re not yet sure when they will be getting him back. When Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke to reporters the day after Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow, he said he thought the corner would be alright but Tuesday brought a somewhat different answer [more]

  • Vic Fangio: Replay review of Broncos fumble changed when “the head guy overruled the first guy”

    Although there were no major controversies from the NFL’s new instant replay system in Week One, there was a case in which a head coach got conflicting information as the New York replay command center reviewed a play. That coach was Denver’s Vic Fangio, who says he was first told that the Broncos would be [more]

  • U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans spar over revised election reform plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, as a wave of Republican state legislatures impose restrictions on voting. Senator Amy Klobuchar and seven fellow Democrats, including moderates such as Senator Joe Manchin, introduced the bill, which would set national standards for states to follow as they administer elections. The Democratic senators said their bill, dubbed the Freedom to Vote Act, would ensure that all qualified voters can request mail-in ballots and have at least 15 days of early voting.