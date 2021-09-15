Pete Carroll on NFC West after Week 1: ‘The division came out roaring’

The Seattle Seahawks weren’t the only team in the division to come out with a win in Week 1, every team in the NFC west emerged victorious in their season openers.

“The division came out roaring,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “There were a lot of points scored, a lot of big plays, and a lot of exceptional play. I had a chance to catch the highlights from the other teams while we were flying home last night, and it was just one big play after another.”

The Cardinals beat the Titans 38-13, the 49ers beat the Lions 41-33 and the Rams trounced the Bears 34-14.

“What do you expect, it’s arguably one of the toughest divisions in the league,” Carroll continued. “There’s no doubting it from the start. It’s going to have to make us better, that’s what this means. It was a pretty heralded opening.”

