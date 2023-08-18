Pete Carroll has ‘never coached anyone’ with as many skills as Riq Woolen

Stop me if you have heard this one before: the Seattle Seahawks have found a stud young defensive back in the later rounds of an NFL draft. No no, I am not talking about Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman or Byron Maxwell. The latest addition to this lineage of DB’s is none other than second-year pro Tariq Woolen.

Woolen, who tied the league-lead with six interceptions as a rookie, certainly turned plenty of heads. For a fifth round pick, Woolen arguably outplayed top first round corner Sauce Gardner. Many believe Woolen should have been Defensive Rookie of the Year instead of the Jets star.

It is clear Woolen is a rising star in this league with incredible potential for greatness. But don’t take my word for it, take head coach Pete Carroll’s.

Pete Carroll just now talking about #Seahawks CB Riq Woolen: "I've never coached anybody who has as many skills as he has." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

If there is one thing (among many) Carroll knows, it is defensive backs. Carroll revolutionized secondaries in the NFL with the Legion of Boom, and it sure looks like he is trying to recreate the next generation L.O.B. with this current squad.

At the centerpiece of it will be cornerback Tariq Woolen.

