Pete Carroll: We needed this badly

The Seahawks lost their season opener to the Rams and they gave up a 10-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, so it looked like things were going to end in a bad way for them again.

Seattle won the coin toss to start overtime, though, and the offense regained its footing. Geno Smith went 6-of-7 for 69 yards on the drive and closed it with a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett that made the Seahawks 37-31 winners.

It's still early in the season, but head coach Pete Carroll didn't downplay the significance of picking up a road win after nearly handing the game away.

"We needed this badly," Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "We know what happened last week."

Carroll credited a fiery speech by veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner at a team meeting on Wednesday for getting the team in the right mindset after the loss to the Rams. Wagner said part of the message was that it is "a long season," but Carroll's reaction makes it clear that the short view was as significant as the long one for the Seahawks this week.