Breaking News:

Jerry Richardson, Carolina Panthers founder and former owner, dies at 86

Pete Carroll: Multi-sport backgrounds ‘vitally important’ for NFL draft prospects

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reached deep into his passion bag earlier this week talking about how important it is to have a multi-sport background for prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Watch.

More NFL Draft!

Georgia Tech DL Keion White is great on the field, and better at the microphone

2023 NFL draft: Consensus big board top 20 OT rankings

NFL Scouting Combine: Which QB prospects will put on a show?

John Schneider has a great answer on why Seahawks might draft QB

2023 NFL draft: Consensus big board top 15 tight end rankings

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories