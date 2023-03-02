Pete Carroll: Multi-sport backgrounds ‘vitally important’ for NFL draft prospects
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reached deep into his passion bag earlier this week talking about how important it is to have a multi-sport background for prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Watch.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked about multi-sport backgrounds and how that plays into their scouting evaluations:
“It’s one of the first things I’m interested in… Were you a slasher or an assist guy? Did you play center field? It’s vitally important to me” pic.twitter.com/55fnHVS1Jo
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 28, 2023
