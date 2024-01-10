Pete Carroll moves from coach to advisor for Seahawks

And now there are seven.

Pete Carroll will no longer be the coach of the Seahawks. The team announced the move on Wednesday.

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from the Coach to remain with the team as an advisor," the team said in a statement. "Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community. His experise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."

The 72-year-old had coached the team since 2010, taking it to two Super Bowls and winning one.

Carroll, who also served as V.P. of football operations, is under contract through 2024. He's tied with Mike Shanahan and Tom Coughlin for 14th on the all-time wins list, with 170.

With the Seahawks, Carroll went 137-89-1. He also coached the Jets and the Patriots.

The team unexpectedly made the playoffs in 2022. This year, they stumbled down the stretch and failed to qualify.

Carroll becomes the seventh coach to be fired in the current cycle.